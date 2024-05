Get Pushed 614

Jackie challenged me to find and do a half-half in my home.



While getting myself a cuppa I thought the bag of tea leaves and teapot would make a good half-half image.

Lapsang Souchong is a black tea that, once harvested, is smoked over a pine wood fire to give it a very special woody and smoky flavor. It's not everyones cup of tea hahaha.