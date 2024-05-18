Sign up
Photo 1543
Get Pushed 615 - M7-M4 Interchange
Jackie's challenge "how about this week you do masonry/ concrete/bricks in your own individual way?!"
This is a double exposure edit of the concrete jungle that is the interchange view travelling along the M4 from Penrith.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Tags
anniedgetpushed
,
get-pushed-615
Annie D
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
hope this meets your challenge :)
May 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well done, it looks amazing!
May 20th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A very clever shot.
May 20th, 2024
