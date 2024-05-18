Previous
Get Pushed 615 - M7-M4 Interchange by annied
Photo 1543

Get Pushed 615 - M7-M4 Interchange

Jackie's challenge "how about this week you do masonry/ concrete/bricks in your own individual way?!"
This is a double exposure edit of the concrete jungle that is the interchange view travelling along the M4 from Penrith.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Annie D

@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Annie D ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond hope this meets your challenge :)
May 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well done, it looks amazing!
May 20th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A very clever shot.
May 20th, 2024  
