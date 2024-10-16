Sign up
Previous
Photo 1582
Get Pushed 637
Jackie's challenge was to be inspired by EDAH challenge for this week and take an unadulterated, straight out of camera/phone photograph. With my phone.
This was for 16th Liqueur Day
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
2
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Tags
anniedgetpushed
,
get-pushed-637
Annie D
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
for your challenge :) I took it on the 16th but forgot to post it hahaha
October 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
You chose a fabulous one Annie!
October 18th, 2024
