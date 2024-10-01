Previous
October Words by annied
Photo 1578

October Words

Apologies for my tardiness in getting the words up.
Tag - oct24words
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
432% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice! Some great words here.
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise