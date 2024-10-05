Get Pushed 635 2

Wendy's challenge "a collage of spring time in your area. Preferably flowers, but not necessarily - and preferably recent shots and not from your archives.
Weather and other commitments meant I did not get out for a bush walk to photograph the natives out in the bush. So instead it is Springtime in our garden.
This image is some of the natives...
Top Left - Peaches and Cream Grevillea
Top Right - Callistemon tree in flower
Bottom Left - Kangaroo Paw
Bottom Middle - Leptospermum
Bottom Right - Flannel Flower