Get Pushed 635 2 by annied
Photo 1580

Get Pushed 635 2

Wendy's challenge "a collage of spring time in your area. Preferably flowers, but not necessarily - and preferably recent shots and not from your archives.
Weather and other commitments meant I did not get out for a bush walk to photograph the natives out in the bush. So instead it is Springtime in our garden.
This image is some of the natives...
Top Left - Peaches and Cream Grevillea
Top Right - Callistemon tree in flower
Bottom Left - Kangaroo Paw
Bottom Middle - Leptospermum
Bottom Right - Flannel Flower
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Annie D

@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Photo Details

Annie D ace
@farmreporter some of our natives for your challenge :)
October 6th, 2024  
