Get Pushed 635 1

Wendy's challenge "a collage of spring time in your area. Preferably flowers, but not necessarily - and preferably recent shots and not from your archives.

Weather and other commitments meant I did not get out for a bush walk to photograph the natives out in the bush. So instead it is Springtime in our garden.

This image is all the varieties of Hippeastrums flowering - not natives, I will post our natives in the next image.