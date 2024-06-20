Previous
More Shrooms by annied
More Shrooms

This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.
If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....
30 Days Wild challenge

June Words

Top left is Descolea recedens according to a fungi page I follow and middle right is an old Cortinarius fungi - the rest I have no idea as I am still trying to undrerstand fungi.
Brigette ace
wonderful Annie
June 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great collage - the black lines make them look quite sinister !!!!
June 24th, 2024  
