Destination 5 Knapsack Gully Bridge

Way behind this month for a variety of reasons.

So...last year in July I posted "Out and About" photos. This September I will be posting collages of places we visited from August '23 - August '24.

The Knapsack Viaduct, a sandstone arch viaduct, was designed by John Whitton, Engineer-in-Charge of New South Wales Government Railways, and built by William Watkins. Construction started in 1863 and was completed in 1865. It is 118 metres long covering seven spans at a height of 37 metres (120 feet). For a time, it was the highest viaduct in the country.

Its purpose was to carry the Main Western Railway line across Knapsack Gully and formed part of the Zig Zag which climbed the eastern escarpment from Emu Plains to what is today Glenbrook.