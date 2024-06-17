Sign up
Get Pushed 620 -Deconstructed Fungi
Northy challenged me to a collage that deconstructs something…. That is, shows individual component parts of a whole thing?
In keeping with 30 Days Wild I went with fungi for my first attempt.
This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.
If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....
30 Days Wild challenge
June Words
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
@northy
an attempt for get pushed :)
June 21st, 2024
