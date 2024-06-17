Previous
Get Pushed 620 -Deconstructed Fungi by annied
Photo 1787

Get Pushed 620 -Deconstructed Fungi

Northy challenged me to a collage that deconstructs something…. That is, shows individual component parts of a whole thing?
In keeping with 30 Days Wild I went with fungi for my first attempt.

This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.

If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....

30 Days Wild challenge

June Words
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
489% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
@northy an attempt for get pushed :)
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise