Bushwalk 3 by annied
54 / 365

Bushwalk 3

A few images from a short wander along the Lapstone Zig Zag Walk bushwalking track in Glenbrook.

Black-eyed Susan is not native - it is considered a weed - some areas more noxious than others - it's orange flowers do stand out amongst the greenery.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Annie D

Diana ace
Beautiful!
April 11th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, these are wonderful colours!
April 11th, 2022  
