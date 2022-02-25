Sign up
56 / 365
Bushwalk 5
A few images from a short wander along the Lapstone Zig Zag Walk bushwalking track in Glenbrook.
I thought the bark hanging from the branch looked like a shroud.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Annie D
moni kozi
ace
Is that bark?????????? Amazing!
I really thought it was a cloth. It does look creepy, whatever it is :D Maybe the edit adds to the creepiness. It is a very strong awesome photo
April 14th, 2022
