84 / 365
Parramatta River 32
Sharing some more images taken from a ferry ride along the Parramatta River - this time Kissing Point Wharf to Circular Quay - photos of the other side of the river.
Hunter's Hill
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6105
photos
189
followers
132
following
Album
2022 and beyond
Tags
anniedharbour
