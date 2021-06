Grose Valley

The Grose Valley is a rugged valley in the Blue Mountains, New South Wales, Australia. It has been formed by the Grose River, the headwaters of which are in the Mount Victoria area. The valley is located between the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road, the two major routes across the Blue Mountains.



This view is from Bells Line of Road. This area was part of the mega fire that burned through the Blue Mountains area of NSW in 2019-2020