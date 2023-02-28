Previous
Next
FoR - 28 by annied
Photo 1345

FoR - 28

This month I am joining in with Flash of Red February - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47572/flash-of-red-february-moves-into-week-2-on-monday,-february-6th
This week is we are back to circles.

Thank you Ann for hosting this month :)
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
368% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
I really love this Annie , it is a fine piece of pottery
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise