Half-Half 3 by annied
Photo 1740

Half-Half 3

I am joining May Half and Half

I always look for half half when out and about.
My first week is all about the tree trunks. I love trees, especially the trunks and their shape and bark....this perspective is one I am always looking for.

*rainforest*
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia.
476% complete

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful half and half image. What a contrast between the two shots!
May 4th, 2024  
