Abstract 2 - Through by annied
Photo 1490

Abstract 2 - Through

This month I am doing Abstract August
I always start looking for abstract ideas during July - this week I will be faffing with the Photoshop cutout filter - I love the big leaves on Maple trees.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Annie D

Maggiemae ace
I like your choice of yellow colour to be dominant!
August 3rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely wallpaper effect
August 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful abstract and army colours.
August 3rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
Another lovely work. fav
August 3rd, 2023  
