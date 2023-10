Bird 4 - Red Wattlebird

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.

The Red Wattlebird (Anthochaera carunculata) is a passerine bird native to southern Australia. At 33–37 cm in length, it is the second largest species of Australian honeyeater. The common name refers to the fleshy reddish wattle on the side of the neck.

Taken Wentworth Falls area in July.