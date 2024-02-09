Previous
FoR - 9 by annied
FoR - 9

Joining Flash of Red - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48873/flash-of-red-begins-thursday!
February 5-11 Focus on elements of composition with Architecture.
Angles
Annie D

update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Brian ace
So much to see: lines, angles, textures, tones...
Interesting POV
February 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice one, is it a tipsy building or a tipsy photographer, ha ha.
February 9th, 2024  
