FoR - 12 by annied
Photo 1658

FoR - 12

Joining Flash of Red - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48873/flash-of-red-begins-thursday!
February 12-18 Playing with Toning and Tone Splitting.
I used ON1 Effects Split Tone filter (blue-orange)
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Annie D

update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Mags ace
Very nice!
February 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
This works nicely !
February 13th, 2024  
