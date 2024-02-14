Sign up
Photo 1661
FoR - 14
Joining Flash of Red -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48873/flash-of-red-begins-thursday!
February 12-18 Playing with Toning and Tone Splitting.
I used ON1 Effects Split Tone filter (yellow-green)
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
2
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6699
photos
180
followers
127
following
455% complete
Tags
for2024
,
anniedfor2024
Mags
ace
That turned out very well!
February 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks good. Such tall straight trees.
February 14th, 2024
