Photo 1663
FoR - 16
Joining Flash of Red -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48873/flash-of-red-begins-thursday!
February 12-18 Playing with Toning and Tone Splitting.
I used ON1 Effects Split Tone filter (blue-yellow)
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6700
photos
180
followers
126
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice one Annie !
February 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely job!
February 15th, 2024
Aydyn
ace
Nice!
February 16th, 2024
Faye Turner
Interesting effect
February 16th, 2024
