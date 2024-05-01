Previous
Half-Half 1

I am joining May Half and Half

I always look for half half when out and about.
My first week is all about the tree trunks. I love trees, especially the trunks and their shape and bark....this perspective is one I am always looking for.

*Foliage and Fungi*
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Diana ace
A fabulous capture to start the month.
May 2nd, 2024  
