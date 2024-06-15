Previous
Randomness by annied
Randomness

This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.

If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....

30 Days Wild challenge

June Words

A tap in a tree - made me look twice and wonder how long it took for the tree to take over
I wonder why they didn't collect their soccer ball - it wouldn't have been that hard to retrieve
How did you not know you were missing a shoe? hahaha
I assume the pencil was dropped during a field study
Have no idea how a duplo piece ended up in the mangroves
Someone forgot their cup - obviously didn't recon after the picnic.
Annie D

ace
@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Mags ace
I like your random captures!
June 18th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
All great. I’m always struck by a single shoe, too.
June 18th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
An interesting set of thoughts and images
June 18th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
Great collage!
June 18th, 2024  
