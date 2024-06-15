Sign up
Previous
Photo 1785
Randomness
This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.
If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....
30 Days Wild challenge
June Words
A tap in a tree - made me look twice and wonder how long it took for the tree to take over
I wonder why they didn't collect their soccer ball - it wouldn't have been that hard to retrieve
How did you not know you were missing a shoe? hahaha
I assume the pencil was dropped during a field study
Have no idea how a duplo piece ended up in the mangroves
Someone forgot their cup - obviously didn't recon after the picnic.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Mags
ace
I like your random captures!
June 18th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
All great. I’m always struck by a single shoe, too.
June 18th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
An interesting set of thoughts and images
June 18th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Great collage!
June 18th, 2024
