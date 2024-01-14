Previous
Get Pushed 597 by annied
Get Pushed 597

Susan's challenge - a zoom burst shot
I left it a bit late and the weather has turned nasty but I managed to sneak out between torrents and take this. I will give it a further go when I am out and about.
14th January 2024

Annie D

@annied
@wakelys thanks for the challenge - I will continue to explore this technique.
January 15th, 2024  
