Previous
Photo 1802
Natures Art 2
My theme for this month is Natures Art. I often see things on my wanderings that in my imaginings look like a piece of art.... a painting, a sculpture.....
Sculpture in Wood
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
2
2
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Tags
anniednaturesart
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I see a face with a long beard and tall hair. Cool!
July 4th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely shot. I like its style.
July 4th, 2024
