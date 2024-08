I think new camera time might be approaching

- on the left there is a man with a dragon shirt

- on the right, a line of swans swimming in

- I got neither of these because of having to open the phone and turn it on

- when I used to research cameras, response time was one of the important things (as was a bit of internal memory - both of which I forgot about in later searches!)

- I've run a couple of filters over these!