Photo 629
one of the benefits of work
birthday cakes
see the work-themed chocolate life-ring!
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
629
3
2
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
DSC-WX350
25th June 2024 10:13am
cake
JackieR
ace
That looks very tooth decayingly tasty
June 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Looks delicious
June 25th, 2024
