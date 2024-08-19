Previous
had to call in a substitute! by anniesue
had to call in a substitute!

actually, I found stretchy hedgehog in the pocket of a mac I was taking to a charity shop. It was the light mac before current light mac, so I'm not at all sure what he was doing there
Annie-Sue

Casablanca ace
He was waiting to be made famous on 365, of course!
August 19th, 2024  
