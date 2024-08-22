Previous
A colleague ... by anniesue
165 / 365

A colleague ...

who shall remain nameless - Louise - was giving Quaver a flying lesson

so that worked out well, didn't it?
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh dear, not the best landing place!
August 22nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh dear!! Crash landings
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise