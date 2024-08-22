Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
165 / 365
A colleague ...
who shall remain nameless - Louise - was giving Quaver a flying lesson
so that worked out well, didn't it?
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6148
photos
60
followers
22
following
45% complete
View this month »
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Latest from all albums
162
163
164
637
563
1189
165
638
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
22nd August 2024 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragon
,
bin
,
crochet
,
quaver
,
yoftd
,
frog in a cape
Casablanca
ace
Oh dear, not the best landing place!
August 22nd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh dear!! Crash landings
August 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close