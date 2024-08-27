Sign up
167 / 365
Walkin' the Dog
I didn't realise 'til today, that Res-Q's cap-peak is bent: I've checked back and I find that I found him like that. I don't think I dare try to fox it - it might break off.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Annie-Sue
Tags
dragon
,
yoftd
,
smaull
,
res-q
,
spider woman
JackieR
ace
Adds character
August 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lol. Clearly his individual taste
August 27th, 2024
Peter
ace
Lovely little characters nicely captured Annie-Sue:)
August 27th, 2024
