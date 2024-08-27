Previous
Walkin' the Dog by anniesue
167 / 365

Walkin' the Dog

I didn't realise 'til today, that Res-Q's cap-peak is bent: I've checked back and I find that I found him like that. I don't think I dare try to fox it - it might break off.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

ace
@anniesue
JackieR ace
Adds character
August 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lol. Clearly his individual taste
August 27th, 2024  
Peter ace
Lovely little characters nicely captured Annie-Sue:)
August 27th, 2024  
