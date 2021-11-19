Previous
The moon and its virtual twin sister ( b&w ) by antonios
37 / 365

The moon has millions of pictures of you, it's charismatic, photogenic, mysterious, has a side that never shows, that's why there are so many images of the moon. And would living without the moon be the same think?
Not...!
19th November 2021

Antonio-S

@antonios
I'm Portuguese and I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km from Lisbon. Photography is already a hobby that goes with me even from the analogue...
