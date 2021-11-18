Sign up
36 / 365
Work with dust and sun
Old village houses under reconstruction. The late-day sun gives to my camera, intense colors and light.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I'm Portuguese and I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km from Lisbon. Photography is already a hobby that goes with me even from the analogue...
36
photos
17
followers
28
following
Tags
sun
,
work
,
house
,
dust
,
men
,
build
Sporen Maken
How intriguing! Love this scene
November 18th, 2021
