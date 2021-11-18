Previous
Work with dust and sun by antonios
36 / 365

Work with dust and sun

Old village houses under reconstruction. The late-day sun gives to my camera, intense colors and light.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Antonio-S

@antonios
I'm Portuguese and I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km from Lisbon. Photography is already a hobby that goes with me even from the analogue...
Sporen Maken
How intriguing! Love this scene
November 18th, 2021  
