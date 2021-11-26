Sign up
44 / 365
Half hidden
Playing with shadows and direct light rays
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
Antonio-S
@antonios
I'm Portuguese and I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km from Lisbon. Photography is already a hobby that goes with me even from the analogue...
44
photos
19
followers
29
following
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
7
365
DMC-FZ100
21st November 2021 1:14pm
b&w
light
shadows
