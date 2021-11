Anyone who does GEOCACHING knows that this photo is a cache...!This is my cache: https://coord.info/GC2B70K ( visit )One of the biggest games in the world that since 2000 brings together the traditional, the people, the walks, the history, with the GPS technology. There are more than 7 million Geocachers and more than 3 million hidden caches in 192 countries and all continents. Even on Mars..., there's already a cache!Who is here at 365 Project and is also a Geocacher ?????