here there are symmetries by antonios
47 / 365

here there are symmetries

One of the fascinating areas of photography is street photography, capturing that quick and unique moment that will never be repeated. We always have to keep our finger on the shutter button.
29th November 2021

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first reflex was a...
12% complete

Photo Details

