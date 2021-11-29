Sign up
47 / 365
here there are symmetries
One of the fascinating areas of photography is street photography, capturing that quick and unique moment that will never be repeated. We always have to keep our finger on the shutter button.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
0
0
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first reflex was a...
47
photos
21
followers
34
following
View this month »
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
4
365
NIKON D90
16th October 2021 5:05pm
Tags
street
,
people
,
street photography
,
symmetrie
