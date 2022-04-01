Sign up
170 / 365
Aquatic environment
After very dry months, it rains for a few days and the waters of the dams are in different tones.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
0
0
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
27th March 2022 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
water
,
color
,
dam
,
ant-s
