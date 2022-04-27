Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
196 / 365
Return to the future...
In the future, wastepaper baskets are levitating and moving by themselves moving around the office!
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
248
photos
38
followers
71
following
53% complete
View this month »
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
27th April 2022 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
paper
,
energy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close