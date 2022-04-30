Previous
Next
Bird! by antonios
199 / 365

Bird!

Young bird
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
It's almost like a modern Chinese painting. So simple and effective. I wonder what it would be like cropped at top and bottom to emphasise that lovely horizontal line??
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise