235 / 365
Ait traffic II
Approaching emergency aircraft 112 from the right side !!!!
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
1
1
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
307
photos
45
followers
81
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
28th May 2022 10:49am
Tags
nature
,
bee
,
flight
,
insect
,
ant-s
Yao RL
ace
There is so much fun in this.
June 5th, 2022
