Previous
Next
Ait traffic II by antonios
235 / 365

Ait traffic II

Approaching emergency aircraft 112 from the right side !!!!
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
There is so much fun in this.
June 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise