260 / 365
Physical posture says a lot !
When for someone, photography is a passion, you can see it.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
340
photos
46
followers
85
following
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
29th June 2022 6:22pm
Tags
b&w
,
photographer
,
ant-s
Mags
ace
Unless they're old and crippled but still love it. =) Nice capture. It has a real film look!
June 30th, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
@marlboromaam
Your comment got me thinking about it, even more, thank you Mags!
June 30th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
👌👌👌
June 30th, 2022
