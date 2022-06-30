Previous
Physical posture says a lot ! by antonios
260 / 365

Physical posture says a lot !

When for someone, photography is a passion, you can see it.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
71% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Unless they're old and crippled but still love it. =) Nice capture. It has a real film look!
June 30th, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
@marlboromaam Your comment got me thinking about it, even more, thank you Mags!
June 30th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
👌👌👌
June 30th, 2022  
