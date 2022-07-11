Previous
Intruder? by antonios
271 / 365

Intruder?

Captured on a 15th century security camera...( ; sorry for bad definition!!!!
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Ha ha! Great capture. A ghost on those stairs.
July 17th, 2022  
