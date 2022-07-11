Sign up
271 / 365
Intruder?
Captured on a 15th century security camera...( ; sorry for bad definition!!!!
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
1
0
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
351
photos
47
followers
87
following
74% complete
View this month »
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Views
8
1
365
DMC-FZ100
16th July 2022 7:47pm
Tags
man
,
stone
,
medieval
,
ant-s
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Great capture. A ghost on those stairs.
July 17th, 2022
