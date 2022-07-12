Previous
Next
The cat by antonios
272 / 365

The cat

And with this photo, I saw that my cat has very yellow teeth!
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great action shot! He looks like a mini panther!
July 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
Like a lion! Cute capture.
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise