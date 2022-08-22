Sign up
313 / 365
Form ?
For Black & White 74 - Form challenge.
Assuming this photo can be debatable in the "form" theme.
If the plates are strong in 2 dimensions, I see the set assuming the 3 dimensions placed in negative space.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era.
Tags
form
bw-74
Mags
ace
Well done!
August 21st, 2022
