Photographers photographed by antonios
314 / 365

Photographers photographed

street photography
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Mags ace
Nice candid! At first I thought the umbrella was the Grim Reaper following behind the couple. It's kind of cool actually.
August 25th, 2022  
