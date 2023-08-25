Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 618
Stone Screen Series 1 of 4
Multimedia projection at the exhibition "Life of Frida Kahlo". The space is a cistern with several centuries, in Lisbon called "Mãe de Água" ( mother of water )
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
736
photos
54
followers
93
following
170% complete
View this month »
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
17th August 2023 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close