Stone Screen Series - 2 of 4 by antonios
Photo 619

Stone Screen Series - 2 of 4

Multimedia projection at the exhibition "Life of Frida Kahlo". The space is a cistern with several centuries, in Lisbon called "Mãe de Água" ( mother of water )
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

@antonios
