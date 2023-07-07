Previous
7th July 2023
7th July 2023

I was very kindly allowed to go into a garden to take a picture of a bottlebrush plant. Whilst there the plant was being watered and the sun behind it helped create a dramatic picture.
Tim Gates

@apad2023
