31st December 2023

Well here we are, the last picture of my first 365 project. Whilst I was always determined to follow it through to the end, in my opinion it is not as easy as it seems to take a picture every single day for a whole year. I would like to thank everyone who took the time to look at my pictures and post comments, much appreciated. I love this platform and hopefully will return with another project in 2024. Happy New Year.