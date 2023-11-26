Previous
26th November 2023 by apad2023
26th November 2023

As mentioned in the description of my photograph on 6th October 2023 when the bright orange skin of the Chinese Lantern plant fades a delicate cage is left through which you can see the orange fruit as shown.
Tim Gates

