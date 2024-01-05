20240105_125559 by apad2023
20240105_125559

Now the pressure is off from not taking a picture of different flora each day I will now post a picture as and when. No idea what this is but thought it looked a cross between a vegetable and a sea creature.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Tim Gates

ace
@apad2023
