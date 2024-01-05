Sign up
1 / 365
20240105_125559
Now the pressure is off from not taking a picture of different flora each day I will now post a picture as and when. No idea what this is but thought it looked a cross between a vegetable and a sea creature.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Tim Gates
@apad2023
1
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Random Pictures I have taken in 2024
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
5th January 2024 12:55pm
Privacy
Public
